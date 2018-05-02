Strong to severe storms Thursday afternoon and evening

Rounds of strong to severe storms are possible again Thursday afternoon and evening. All areas will have the chance for storms that can produce damaging winds and large hail. Isolated tornadoes will also be possible. Thursday is a FIRST ALERT DAY. Thursday evening the threat arrives between 6pm and midnight. As the weekend begins Friday into Saturday our weather will be very pleasant before a chance of rain arrives to finish off our Sunday. The rain from Wednesday and Thursday could really add up. Some areas could see up to 2 to 3 inches of rainfall especially if thunderstorms move through. Highs after Thursday’s 80 will be in the 70s through next week.

