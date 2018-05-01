Strong to severe storms threaten the QCA

Rounds of strong to severe storms are possible over the next few days. Tuesday after midnight the first round of storms will move into the QCA from the west. These storms will be weakening as they arrive but a few might still produce the possibility of damaging winds! Wednesday evening we have an ELEVATD risk for severe storms in SE Iowa. All areas will have the chance for storms that can produce damaging winds and large hail. The threat window Wednesday evening will be from 8pm to 1am. Then Thursday evening a similar threat arrives between 6pm and 11pm. Thursday’s storm strength will be highly dependent on leftover clouds and rain from early in the day. If we don’t clear out the threat of bad weather will be lower. If we DO clear out and can get some sun and heating ahead of a front that will pass through in the evening we WILL have the threat of strong to severe storms. As the weekend begins Friday into Saturday our weather will be very pleasant before a chance of rain arrives to finish off our Sunday. The rain Wednesday and Thursday could really add up. Some areas could see up to 2 to 3 inches of rainfall especially if thunderstorms move through.