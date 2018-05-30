Strong winds bring down power pole in Bettendorf

A portion of Valley Dr. in Bettendorf is closed due to a downed power pole across the road.

Strong winds brought down trees and power lines in Bettendorf around 10 p.m. on Tuesday, May 29. Meteorologist Kevin Phelps says winds reached gusts up to 60 miles per hour.

The City of Bettendorf confirms Valley Dr. is closed from Criswell St. to the BP gas station near 243rd St. Drivers are asked to avoid the area for the time being.

MidAmerican Energy crews were also on scene this morning. According to the MidAmerican Outage Watch map, eight customers are impacted by a power outage due to a weather-related event.