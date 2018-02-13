Stronghurst man charged with burglary and arson in Oquawka

Officials say a man from Stronghurst has been arrested after an incident that happened on Friday, February 9 in Oquawka. Henderson County Sheriff Steven Haynes says 24-year-old Jessie J. Bowman was charged with burglary and arson on Monday, February 12.

Officials say Bowman entered an unoccupied home that has been under construction for remolding. Once in the building, they say he started a fire that caused damage.

Burglary and arson are both class 2 felonies which carry 3 to 7 years in prison and up to $25,000 in fines.

The Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Oquawka Police Department.