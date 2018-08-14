Student jailed for weed may get makeup line after viral mug shot

Marshala Perkins of Dallas was on her way to a party when she was instead arrested for marijuana possession late one evening last February.

The 19-year-old former Texas A&M Commerce University student was booked into jail, which included having an intake photo made, and released the next morning.

Perkins had put the incident behind her until two months later when a Twitter account featuring attractive arrestees tweeted her mug shot.

Other users then tweeted her photo with one of the tweets gaining more than 280,000 likes.

The exposure has garnered Perkins countless compliments about her cosmetics application and requests for tutorials.

“Someone has reached out to me about starting my own makeup line. It’s crazy. My mind is blown,” Perkins, an aspiring makeup artist, told the Forth Worth Star-Telegram.

“Now it’s turned into something so positive so I’m just going to embrace it and see where it takes me.”