Student transported to hospital following an accident on busy intersection, parents want to see change

A student a John Deere Middle School is in the hospital after being struck by a car.

First responders were called to the intersection of 12th Street and 21st Avenue around 7:45 Friday morning. Several callers to 911 reported the pedestrian was pinned under a vehicle. Some saying they can't shake the scene from their minds.

"I prayed at that moment for her, that's all you really can do," said witness Starla Fuller. Before police and fire arrived, bystanders reportedly lifted the vehicle off of the injured pedestrian.

"She was trapped under the wheel, it looked like by her shoulder and they actually grabbed the car and lifted it off of her so they could move her out from under the car it was actually pretty amazing," said Angela Tapia.

Neighbors say it could be anyone's child partly because of a problem that they have been concerned about for years. Heavy traffic flow during all times of the day, and concerns that some drivers aren't slowing down at the 12th street crosswalk.

"You really have to hit the traffic just right, because they do not slow down, It's a race track down through here," said resident, Laurie Fuller.

With no crossing guards, or a stop lights for another block down the road, the concern grows every day for parents. Now they're looking to school officials to get something done immediately.

"I think that the Moline school district does need to step up, I do believe they put their children first, but they do need to put their safety first above what they've been doing," said Fuller.

The incident is under investigation and no charges are pending at this time. A girl was taken to Unity Point-Rock Island and later transferred to OSF-Peoria for treatment of what police report are non-life threatening injuries.

Moline Police are asking anyone with information regarding the crash or events leading up the crash to contact Moline Police Department at 309-797-0401.