Students on a Davenport school bus are okay after being rear-ended by another vehicle early on Friday morning.

The call came in around 7 a.m. According to school representatives, one of their buses was hit by another vehicle at the intersection of Fairmount and Kimberly.

No injuries were reported and the bus continued its route to school.

We have reached out to the Davenport Police Department and will update this as more information becomes available.