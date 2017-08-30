Students at Jefferson elementary are making a pact to stay on track

Students around the QCA took part in a new school initiative on August 30, 2017.

The initiative is to get more student attendance in schools. The goal is to get students to miss less than 5 days for the entire school year.

Students at Jefferson Elementary, in Davenport, painted their thumbs on a tree to agree to come to school every day.

The tree is to symbolize a promise to make sure students understand the importance of school.

Staff members held an assembly and spoke to the students giving them reasons why to attend.

According to school administrative manager Casey Wyant, he said making school fun to learn will keep students want to stay involved.

"We're just pumped that the entire Quad Cities are really uniting to take on such a big challenge right now. It's not just Jefferson, it's not just Davenport, it's the entire Quad Cities that are really pulling together. They're making this important initiative; hopefully, that message is made clear to our families and our students and we're able to be successful with it," said Wyant.

The United Way said the total school attendance on August 30, 2017, was 96.1%, beating the 2016 average of 90.3%.