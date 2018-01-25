Students blast administrators in Connecticut for how they responded to sexual assault accusations

Four female high school students are speaking out about how they say school administrators responded to their accusations of sexual assault against a fellow student.

The students at Staples High School in Westport blasted school administrators at a school board meeting this Monday, saying they were told not to create a hostile environment for a boy they said sexually assaulted them.

The four students asked the board to change its sexual harassment policy so a larger number of staff members could hear student complaints. They also requested the board involves students in conversations on sexual harassment.

One of the girl's parents says that the girl felt like they hadn't been heard by school administrators.

"They were told that they shouldn't talk about it," mother of one student, Stephanie Landon said. "They shouldn't create a hostile environment for the boy...There has to be changes, there has to be changes in the way the schools respond to the girls who come forward, whether they pursue consequences or not. Just the fact that they felt that they were being reprimanded is enough."

The school superintendent did not comment on the students' allegations during the board meeting, saying she believes there is room for improvement. But in a written statement, she said that the incident referenced in Monday's meeting occurred off campus and that the school encourages students to report such incidents to police where appropriate.