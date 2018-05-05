Students dance the night away at special needs prom

As college graduation season starts some high school students are also getting in one more dance before the school year comes to an end. Around 25 students danced their hearts out on Saturday for the annual Hand in Hand prom.

It's a night these students have long been waiting for and not only did they bring their A game with dressing to impress. They also had a couple dance moves up their sleeves.

“It's just a chance for us to get together, let loose, be a little crazy,” said Mary Phillips, Director of Recreation for Hand in Hand prom.

The annual Hand in Hand special needs prom is a chance for these students to be themselves and experience prom like any other high school student. Whether it's their first time, for students like Karen Lucey.

“I have never been at this one before,”

Or second time, everyone is guaranteed to leave with a smile on their face.

“It feels good to have a good time with my friends and enjoy the type of music I like,” said Attendee, John Bemis.

Organizers say the joy and fun the students have is what makes the event special and drives them to continue it year after year.

The smiles, the laughter, the energy, it's unlike anything you will see in a lot of places,” said Phillips.

Organizers say they are always looking for community involvement. You can find out about volunteer opportunities here: https://www.facebook.com/handinhandqc/

