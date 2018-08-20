Students return to school in Dixon, Illinois

Just a few months ago - in May - Dixon High School had an attempted school shooting during graduation practice. Today, the students and teachers returned to school for the 2018-19 school year.

The days leading up to this year's first day of school were nerve-wracking and had even teachers and administrators feeling anxious. But, according to the principal of Dixon High School, Dr. Michael Grady, it was a huge success.

"Just seeing the kids' smile was enough to get me going and we're going to have a great year," he said. "It was a great day and kids were getting comfortable throughout the day and I think it'll only get better as time goes on."

Teachers were taking selfies with students throughout the day and posting them to the school district's social media pages. Dixon Schools Superintendent Margo Empen said it didn't take long before the hallways were filled with laughter once again. She said she couldn't be more proud of how the kids are handling the situation and moving forward.

"I've loved talking to the students over the summer," she said. "One of the things that they kept saying was we don't want what happened last May to define Dixon High School or how people remember or think of Dixon High School."

Both Empen and Grady want the kids to focus on learning and having fun. "The kids need to know that we're ready for them, that this building is going to be safe, and that we're going to take care of them," said Dr. Grady. "I think we've accomplished all three of those things."

Superintendent Empen noticed a little hesitance from some of the students who were in the building during the shots fired last May, but said their staff and approach to the first day calmed the kids quickly.

"There were definitely some who walking back into the building after last year was a little bit nerve-wracking," she said. "But, I think seeing the presence of their staff and their principals, I think seeing and knowing there were extra counselors here if they needed some and that really everybody was coming together - Dixon Strong - to make sure that everyone was going to have a great first day."

The suspect of the shooting is 19-year-old Matthew Milby. He was charged at the time with three counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm. Milby is scheduled to be back in court on August, 31st.