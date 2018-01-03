Study: Illinois is most moved from state in 2017

A newly released study shows more people are moving out of Illinois than any other state in the U.S.

Moving company United Van Lines has released its latest National Movers Study, which tracks state-to-state migration patterns by United customers over the past year.

“In 2017, more residents moved out of Illinois than any other state with 63 percent of moves being outbound,” according to the study, which contains remarks from Michael Stoll, an economist at the University of California.

“This year’s data reflects longer-term trends of movement to the western and southern states, especially to those where housing costs are relatively lower, climates are more temperate and job growth has been at or above the national average,” Stoll said.

While Illinois tops the moving-away list, it is followed by New Jersey, New York, Connecticut and Kansas.

The Mountain West and southern states saw the most people moving in overall, with the top five destination states being Vermont, Oregon, Idaho, Nevada, and South Dakota.

United Van Line’s 2017 study is based on household moves within the 48 contiguous states and Washington, D.C. and ranks states based on the inbound and outbound percentages of total moves in each state.