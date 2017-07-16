Study: Dubuque has no racial profiling in traffic stops

An independent study finds no racial bias in traffic stops by police in a city in eastern Iowa but notes that minority drivers are more likely to be arrested and cited once they're stopped.

St. Ambrose University researchers tell The Telegraph Herald that further analysis is needed to determine if these disparities found in Dubuque signify racial bias. The study found that minority drivers were nearly 20 percent more likely to receive citations than white drivers.

University professor Chris Barnum says another round of analysis should be done on traffic data from 2016 and 2017 to look for trends.

Dubuque Police Chief Mark Dalsing says he's content with the findings but that his department will continue to work to improve.

City Council approved the $25,000 study in September as a way to increase transparency.