Study: Dogs are biggest motivator to millennial home buyers

There's a key factor that has Millennials making the plunge to purchase a home.

According to a recent survey conducted by Harris Poll on behalf of sun trust mortgage, 33 percent of millennial home buyers' decision to purchase a home was driven chiefly by... Their dog!

Canine friends outranked wedding bells and kids as the main reason for purchasing a home by that age group.

25 percent of millennials said marriage was their top motivator while 19 percent said the birth of a child was their main reason.

