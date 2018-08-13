Study finds Tdap vaccination during pregnancy does not increase risk of autism in children

Some peace of mind for expectant mothers, new research finds Tdap vaccination during pregnancy does not increase the risk of autism in children.

The Kaiser Permanente Study tracked over 80,000 pregnant women and their children.

Moms who got the Tdap vaccine were not more likely to have a child with autism than those who were not vaccinated.

The vaccine helps protect newborns from whooping cough, which has become more common in recent years.

The Tdap vaccine is 91.4% effective in providing some immunity from pertussis (whooping cough) until newborns are 2 months old.