Study focused on avocado benefits has students eating them daily for 6 months

Holy guacamole! Four universities are willing to pay people to eat avocados.

It's for a study called "The Habitual Diet and Avocado Trial."

The 1,000 people who sign up will eat an avocado every day for six months. The researchers want to see if avocados can help with weight loss.

Previous studies show avocados have pro-heart fats that fight cholesterol and may lower blood pressure.

The four schools involved are Loma Linda, Penn State, Tufts and the University of California, Los Angeles.

There are age and weight qualifications for those interested in signing up.

Those who make it through will get $300 when the study is complete.