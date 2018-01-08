Study ranks Iowa drivers best in U.S.

According to a CarInsuranceComparison.com study, the State of Iowa has the safest drivers.

The study was based on a variety of factors. They ranged from fatalities on the roadways to careless driving, basically defined as running a red light or not following the speed limit.

The study shows Iowa drivers are statistically the best, ranking no higher than 34 (out of 51) in the five categories of compiled statistics.

But what the statistics don't show are incidents that go unreported, like smaller accidents or even some issues aggressive driving.

In Dubuque this past week, a man was assaulted on Key Way Drive after confronting a driver, telling him to slow down.

Police say some smaller things like these incidents probably happen more than statistics can show, especially when it comes to incidents of aggressive driving.

"It does happen frequently and I suspect it happens a lot more than people realize, even us," said Lt. Scott Baxter of the Dubuque Police Department. "I mean, not everything gets reported to us, it's usually in more extreme cases that get reported to us."

Iowa drivers were in the bottom ten statistically out of four of the five categories, including drunk driving and following the speed limit.

Below are the rankings for Iowa using the data from 2017.

Fatalities Rate per 100 million vehicle miles traveled: 34

Failure to Obey (Traffic Safety Device, Seat Belt, and Invalid Driver License): 48

Careless Driving: 44

Drunk Driving: 42

Speeding: 47

Overall 2017 Ranking: 51

To review the findings of the study and see where other states ranked, click here for a full report.