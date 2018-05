Gun violence in PG-13 movies is more intense than many parents would like.

University of Pennsylvania researchers asked 600 parents to view four movie clips depicting violent gun use.

Most parents thought the content was not appropriate for adolescents under 15. However, if the violence seemed justified, more parents would allow their child to watch it.

Researchers say parental acceptance of gun violence in pg-13 movies may be due to its mostly bloodless portrayal.