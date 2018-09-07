Study shows more Americans feel they're paid fairly at work

There's good news and bad news when it comes to how satisfied U.S. workers are with their compensation.

According to a new study by Global Staffing Firm Robert Half, nearly 49% of professionals say they're paid fairly at work. However, 46% of U.S. workers believe they're being short-changed or underpaid. Surprisingly, the remaining 5% report feeling overpaid.

More than half of workers ages 55 and older were most likely to report being paid fairly, while those ages 18 - 34 were not.

Respondents with a college degree or those individuals earning more than $100,000 a year were most likely to report being paid fairly.