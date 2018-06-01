Study shows walking faster can reduce risk of early death

Do you have a friend who just can't keep up with you when you're walking together? Or one that just walks too fast for you? Well according to a new study, walking faster could help you live longer.

A new Australian study found increasing your pace from slow to brisk reduced the risk of early death by nearly 25%.

Walking speed was especially beneficial for older adults.

Experts say a fast pace is different for everyone but you should aim for a speed that makes you slightly out of breath or sweaty.

Walking pace did not seem to affect a person's risk of cancer.