Substitute teacher still allowed to teach after being charged with attempted murder in Illinois

Parents in Illinois are upset about a substitute teacher who remained on the job after being charged with attempted murder.

Police say Andres Rodriguez shot a man multiple times in July during a traffic dispute. He was set free on $1-million bond and the school district in Joliet, Illinois placed him on administrative leave.

But then Rodriguez reportedly started a new job working as a substitute teacher at a middle school in Cicero.

The school district there says it too placed him on administrative leave in February and he hasn't been on a school grounds since.

Parents expressed concern about officials' handling of the situation.

"The school didn't do anything to tell us, parents Jose Cruz said. "I mean. Aren't they supposed to make us aware of these things that happen to our kids? That's kind of dangerous."

Chicago's WBBM reports that State Board of Education isn't able to take action against Rodriquez' teaching license unless he is convicted.