Suicides in teen girls hit 40-year high

A new analysis on teen suicide from the National Center for Health Statistics reveals a disturbing trend.

NBC

The suicide rate among teenage girls is climbing quickly, doubling since 2007.

More girls killed themselves in 2015 than any other year in the past four decades.

Dianne Grossman's daughter, Mallory, took her own life earlier this summer.

"It got to the point where she didn't want to go to school, chronic headaches, stomach aches, not feeling good, um at one point her grades plummeted," Grossman says.

Her parents blame intense bullying at school.

There are no clear reasons for the national increase in youth suicides.

Experts say people in crisis often give warning signs like distinct changes in behavior, withdrawal from activities and isolation from friends and family.

"Any hints of extreme pain, overwhelming pain, trapped, hopelessness, or being a burden...any of that kind of talk are very important to pay attention to," says Dr. Christine Moutier of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

Most importantly, parents should trust their instincts and seek help for children exhibiting signs of depression.

If you or someone you care about is having suicidal thoughts, help is always available. Contact any of the numbers below for confidential support. If you're experiencing a suicide related emergency, call 911.

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255 or 1-800-784-2433

National suicide text-line: 1-800-799-4889

Robert Young 24/7 Crisis Line: (309) 779-2999

Genesis Community 24/7 Crisis Line: (563) 421-2975

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline via TTY: 800-799-4889

Visit the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline website for a chat line.

You can also visit both the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline website and Suicide.org for more information on specific resources for Veterans, LGBTQ+, Spanish speakers, and more.