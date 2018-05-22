Summer Like Heat & Humidity Later This Week

Aside from some morning fog today will be dry and cool compared to the rest of this week. Highs will reach the mid to upper 80s by Thursday and Friday and feel like the 90s with humidity factored in. This will be our first prolonged heat period in the QCA so make sure to drink plenty of water this weekend. The best chance for rain will be Friday night into Saturday morning, but each day will carry a small storm chance. Bottom line no days will be a wash out, but the heat and humidity are the main weather story this holiday weekend.