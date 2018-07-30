Summer Time Heat & Humidity Return By The End Of This Week

After a long stretch of comfortable temperatures and humidity, summer time will return to the area by the weekend. It doesn't appear just this weekend will be hot. Long range forecasts call for above normal temperatures through the rest of August. Typical highs in August are in the mid 80s, so many days will likely feature highs near 90°. As far a rain, this pattern is NOT conducive for much precipitation so drought conditions will likely grow for areas south of I-80.