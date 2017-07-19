Summer campers brave heat and humidity

A partnership several years in the making has finally came to fruition. This year, the University of Iowa and Iowa Department of Natural Resources are teaming up to give kids better exposure to local state parks. Throughout the summer, campers will visit six local state parks, each for five days long. Camp Coordinator, Jay Gorsh said it's a goal he's been working towards for a while.

"The idea is to target kids in the local area to the state park and get them to spend an entire week at the park rather than a couple weeks here and there," Gorsh said. "[It's] just a chance to immerse themselves in the state park."

During the day campers learn about birds, mammals, and natural ecosystems. Gorsh said children are also taught how to adapt to changing conditions. This week, adjusting to hot temperatures was one of the main takeaways.

"We want kids to understand that you can enjoy the outdoors no matter what, rainy day, a hot day there's still a way to enjoy the outdoors," Gorsh said. "We want them to be aware of that and not just wait for those kind of picture days to explore the outdoors."

Camper, Nora Hulling said exploring the Maquoketa Caves gives her a chance to cool off throughout the day. Hulling said water is the key to feeling her best.

"Drinking water is very important because if you don't when it's hot the heat could come into your body and it could make a big headache."

The camp ends early next month. Campers will visit the Mines of Spain State Park next week and Viking Lake State Park the week after.

