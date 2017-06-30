Summer looms with GOP stuck on health care, budget, taxes

Republicans are stuck on health care, can't pass a budget, and hopes for a big, bipartisan infrastructure package are fizzling. Overhauling the tax code looks more and more like a distant dream.

The GOP-led Congress has yet to salt away a single major legislative accomplishment for President Donald Trump - and a summer of drift may lead to a logistical nightmare this fall.

Instead, Trump's allies appear indecisive, unable to deliver on his agenda while letting other must-do congressional business - chiefly their core responsibilities of passing a budget and spending bills, and keeping the government solvent - slide onto an already daunting fall agenda that is looking more and more like it could be a train wreck.