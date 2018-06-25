Summer temperatures are rising, tips on how to keep your phone from overheating

With summer temperatures already soaring, your cell phone could be at risk of heat damage.

Extreme heat and repeated exposure can lead to data loss, corruption or other problems.

To keep your cell phone from overheating, never leave your phone in the car or in your pocket when it's hot. Place your phone in airplane mode or stop using it if it becomes overheated. Refrain from charging your phone in direct sunlight, instead opt for shade.

And when in doubt, always leave your phone in a cool area.