Sunken car in Clayton County still a head-scratcher

The Clayton County Sheriff's Office is turning to the public to help solve the mystery of a sunken car in the Mississippi River. Authorities posted to Facebook, Saturday, asking anyone with information on how the vehicle got there to come forward.

The submerged car, which appears to be a sedan, was first spotted by an angler fishing the river near Marquette, August 17. (Courtesy: Clayton County Sheriff's Office)

"The information was reported by a local fisherman," said the Sheriff's Office in a news release, "who was using new side imaging sonar and discovered what appears to be at least one vehicle on the bottom of the west channel of the river."

Authorities decided to take a closer look for themselves, November 2. The sheriff's office partnered with the La Crosse County Dive Unit. The team was able to locate the vehicle.

"Water clarity, depth, and swift current prohibited a thorough processing of the vehicle," said the news release. "The vehicle was unable to be recovered and arrangements are being made for a 2018 dive."

Law enforcement wants to know how, when, and why the vehicle ended up in the river, saying right now those reasons are unknown.

"The Sheriff’s Office is releasing this information to enlist the assistance of the public in gathering information to the unanswered questions," said the release. "If you have information please contact the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office at 563-245-2422."