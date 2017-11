Thanksgiving is upon us and Mother Nature will cooperate this year. Highs on Turkey day will reach the mid 40s which is around normal for the QCA.

Average Highs: 45°-42° (66° 11/24/1966)

Average Lows: 28°-25° (3° 11/23/1950)

Wettest: 1.9" 11/25/1915

Snowiest: 8" 11/27/1975

If you're heading out to the Turley Trot you will need to bundle up as temps will be in the 20s! Hope everyone has a safe Thanksgiving!