Sunny Start, But Storms Likely This Week

Another active week is on the way for the QCA with heavy rain and maybe some strong storms by mid week. We kick this week off with high pressure and sunshine though. Look for highs near 80° both today and tomorrow. Storms will fire up late Tuesday into Wednesday as a front moves through the midwest. There is the potential for strong storms Wednesday afternoon SE of the QC as the front clears the area and is certainly a time frame to pay attention to. Thursday will bring more sunshine, but Thursday night storms fire up again. This will be a nightly theme through the weekend. It is too far out at this time to determine if storms will be severe or not, but heavy rain is possible. Depending on where the heaviest rain sets up could have an impact on area river levels. Stay tuned!