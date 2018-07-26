Sunny This Morning/Afternoon Sprinkles

West and northwest winds are increasing this morning in wake of a front passing overnight. Showers and storms are done for area today, but as the day progresses a few clouds will develop and produce a few sprinkles. These won't even be enough to make the pavement wet, but if you're heading to Brady Street Sprints this evening you may feel a few drops. Temperatures will be much cooler today and for the rest of the week with highs in the upper 70s.