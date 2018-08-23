Sunny Today/Severe Storms Possible Friday Evening

Enjoy the fall like morning today as heat and humidity will return this weekend for the QCA. As with many weather pattern regime changes this means unsettled weather is on the way. There are two rounds of storms on the way for the QCA. The first will arrive tonight bringing beneficial rains to drought areas in SE Iowa and Illinois. The second round of possible storms will be Friday evening, but there are some question marks.

Storms Friday evening will be dependent on cloud cover breaking up allowing the atmosphere ot recover. Thus, I have held off on issuing a First Alert Day for the region. If we start to see breaks in the clouds the severe threat will arrive quickly.

The main threats will be hail and high winds, but any storm that interacts with the warm front or boundaries leftover from morning storms could becoming tornadic. My belief is areas NW of the QC will be most prone to a tornadic cell, if we can't get enough sun tomorrow.

Bottom line we are watching Friday evening for possible strong storms, so pay attention to the forecast!