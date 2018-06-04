Sunshine To Start The Week

Quiet and comfortable conditions are on the way to start the work week with highs near 80°. Temps will get back to the mid 80s by Tuesday and Wednesday with plenty of sunshine. Finally Wednesday night a battle between the heat from the SW and cooler air to the NE will battle it out leading to storm chances over the midwest. It is too far out to know the exact placement of where this boundary will line up, but it appears it will be near the QCA. This means nightly storm chances are possible from Wednesday into the weekend. A few severe storms are likely with locally heavy rain fall possible this week.