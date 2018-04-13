Super 8 Motel evacuated after small fire in Clinton

Tenants were evacuated Thursday, April 12 after fire crews responded to a fire at the Super 8 Motel in Clinton, Iowa.

The Clinton Fire Department was called to the 1700 black of Lincoln Way at 3:30 a.m. for reports of a small fire in an unoccupied guest room on the first floor. Responding crews were able to contain the fire to that area and had it extinguished in about 10 minutes.

FIre crews say smoke alarms aided in early detection and evacuation while crews responded.

No injuries were reported, three police squads stayed on scene to remain aid with the ongoing investigation.

The fire department responded with 11 personnel operating a Tower truck, a ladder truck, an engine, two ambulances and a command vehicle. Camanche Fire responded for a RIT team.