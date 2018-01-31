Super Blue Blood Moon time-lapse captured in Australia

There was a "Super Blue Blood Moon" in the sky Wednesday in Australia, and one viewer was able to capture a timelapse of the event.

This full moon is unique in three ways. First off, it's the third in a series of "Supermoons" when the moon gets closer to the Earth. It's the second full moon of the month, commonly known as a "Blue Moon". And, it's also about 14% brighter than it is on a regular day.

Nasa is broadcasting views from numerous points of telescopes at its centers in Edwards, California, Los Angeles and the University of Arizona.