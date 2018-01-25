Super Blue Blood Moon Next Wednesday

Have you ever heard the idiom "once in a blue moon"? It is something that doesn't occur very often, in fact a blue moon happens on average every 2 to 3 years. Next Wednesday we will have a blue moon in North America.

A blue moon is the second full moon of the month or a the third full moon of a season. Don't expect to see a blue colored moon though, it really is just another full moon, but this year is a little different because a total lunar eclipse is taking place at the same time!

A lunar eclipse is when the moon passes through the Earth's shadow turning a "orangish" rusty color. The eclipse will begin at 4:51AM, become a total eclipse at 6:51AM and finish up for us by 7:30AM because the moon will dip below the horizon.

There is very little you have to do in order to see it, just simply go outside and look at the moon! Now of course this all depends on the weather and right now we are tracking a storm system for next Wednesday.