LOUISVILLE, KY (CNN) - "This video was taken of two football quarterback designs we made
from our WiperTags product, which attach to rear wipers. We have over 400 designs on our website and thought it would be fun to make a couple
inspired by the Eagles vs Patriots in the Super Bowl. One is my vehicle and the other is my wife's. We're cheering for opposite teams."
Super Bowl fever has these fans hoping for rain
