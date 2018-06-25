Superintendent Art Tate found guilty in spending of cash reserve funds

A summary judgement from the state of Iowa found that Davenport Community School Superintendent Art Tate had violated Board Rules of Ethical Behavior when he spent money from the Davenport Community School District’s cash reserve funds.

These funds were spent by Tate in order to equalize the per-pupil funding amount for all Davenport Community Schools students who have been receiving $175 less per pupil than many other districts throughout the State due to an inequality in the state funding formula.

Dr. Tate has decided to settle the complaint with the state adjutant general’s office. The proposed settlement will have to be approved by the Board of Educational Examiners. The provisions of the settlement will be made public when the Board of Educational Examiners takes action.