Superintendent of Davenport Schools talks upcoming year

Superintendent of Davenport Community Schools, Dr. Art Tate, says he isn't surprised with low enrollment in the district. "Iowa has one of the slowest growing populations of school children in the nation," he said. "Many school districts like us see falling enrollment."

Tate continued to say that enrollment has been declining for the past ten years now, meaning reductions in the schools are inevitable. "We always start at the top to make our reductions," said Tate. "We try to reduce things that are not going to impact students or what's going on in the classroom."

He was very clear on his thoughts about their education system, regardless of the falling student enrollment. "Parents are not going to find the classroom any different this year, next year, or the year after from the standpoint of the quality of education they're getting, the commitment of the teachers, the curriculum they're getting," he said. "Our understanding is that the education of their students - our students - is paramount."

He addressed the juvenile crime in the Davenport area and said it's something the city, school district, and community members as a whole must all confront together. He followed that by expressing his interest for more security in schools.

"School resource officers, what they do is relate to the students before things happen or after things happen to try to make sure that the juveniles - our students, our children - are on the right path."

But, Dr. Tate made sure to point out the education is the top priority at the end of the day. "We push very hard to have exciting programs that will meet everyone's needs," he said. "we hope people will stay here and indeed come to Davenport just for those programs."

Superintendent Dr. Art Tate is getting ready for his last year with the district, after he announced he'll be retiring in June of 2019. He's still excited for another year of success, though.

"The beginning of the school year is always interesting, fun, and different," said Tate. "We hope to just continue a good quality program, as we have in the past."