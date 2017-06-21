Supporters gather as Pres. Donald Trump heads to Iowa for a visit

All eyes are focused on eastern Iowa as President Donal Trump makes his first visit to the state since taking office.

He's scheduled to hold a campaign-style rally at the U.S. Cellular Center in downtown Cedar Rapids on Tues. June 21, 2017 and supporters are already lining up for the event. The rally is scheduled for 7 p.m., but by morning, a line of supporters could be found outside the arena. Some of them from out-of-state.

One man from West Palm Beach, Florida says he arrived on Monday. He says he met President Trump at a rally in Florida back in February.

"And I was in front row and he pointed me out and he pulled me up on stage. I was able to hug him as you can see, and that's one of the main reasons now, cause it changed my life so where ever a rallies going to be Jean Huber will be there, " said Gene Huber.

Not everyone outside the event center will be in support of the president. A large protest is planned to begin at 5 p.m. Police say they will be increasing a law enforcement presence in the area.

KWQC-TV6's Bailey Deitz is in Cedar Rapids and is bringing coverage both online and on the air. Also, look for a live stream of President Trump's speech on KWQC.com.