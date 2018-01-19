Supreme Court puts order to redraw N. Carolina maps on hold

The U.S. Supreme Court has delayed a lower-court order that would have forced North Carolina Republican lawmakers to redraw the state's congressional districts by next week because of excessive partisan bias in current lines.

The justices announced the stay Thursday after legal briefs were filed for and against the GOP legislators' request for a delay.

Their lawyers successfully argued that a three-judge panel's ruling declaring the state congressional map an illegal partisan gerrymander should be on hold while similar cases before the Supreme Court are considered.

Voter advocacy groups and Democratic voters who sued over the map argued no delay was necessary because it would be struck down however the justices rule in the other cases.