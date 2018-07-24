Survey shows education among top issues discussed at big table

Survey results from the community wide event “Quad Cities Big Table” are in on what quad citians feel should be done to make our community better.

The big table was a two-day event last April, in which thousands from across the quad cities got together to talk about how to make our community better.

“Do not let anyone make you feel your ideas or actions do not matter,” said Greg Aguilar, Director of Q2030.

That’s the message organizers of the “Quad Cities Big Table” would like to relay to the community. Today they released the survey results of the community wide event that took place this past April.

The event that was aimed to bring different people from all walks of life found that many quad citizens had a common goal of improving the city. Some major topics discussed included.

“A prosperous community, economic issues, partnerships and collaborations,” said Decker Ploehn, Co-Chair of the Q2030.

Along with education, something that the United Way has been working on. For the past several years, the organization has been bringing together superintendents from different districts to discuss educational issues in our community.

“We know that we can be better together, if we all work together. Many of the issues that one district might be facing others might be facing as well and they also bring great ideas together,” said Karrie Abbott, Chief Operating Officer and Vice President of Community Impact of United Way.

The organization has also spent funding to address the percentage of third graders, who are not reading at grade level. Some things they have done include.

“After school programs, we are funding attendance initiatives and ways to keep kids in school,” said Abbott.

An issue that organizers of the big table say community members agree with.

“Participants felt that an important way to begin growing the region is to start with establishing a world class school system in every city,” said Decker Ploehn, Co-Chair of Q2030.

Although the survey results are done, the conversations will continue in making the quad cities a better community for all.

Organizers say the survey also revealed that 72 percent of people say they feel more optimistic about the next 5 years than they did before. The next big table event is next spring; on April 26th and 27th of 2019.

