Survivors of suicide loss gathered together at Rock Island Public Library

November 18th is International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day and the American Foundation For Suicide Prevention hosted a local event where people could connect with others who share similar stories of loss.

About 20 people gathered at the Rock Island Public Library. Several people also brought photos of their loved ones, which were placed on a memory board.

Cheri Jenkins lost her stepfather to suicide in 2011 and 12 days later, she also lost her mother to suicide. She decided to get involved by helping lead a support group, becoming involved in the committee that organized today's event, and bringing awareness to schools, churches, and more.

"Getting involved, talking about my parents, talking about my story, their suicide, has helped me through my journey to recovery," said Jenkins.

Support groups and events like this can help people heal together.

"It's to let us know that we're not alone, our feelings are validated. Everybody goes through the same emotions. We call it an emotional roller coaster," she said.

It is also a way for people to listen to others with similar stories.

"So talking to others helps us, but listening to some things that may have helped them. We can take those suggestions, try it, sometimes it may work or it may not work for us, but just talking to others that have a similar loss helps us in our recovery and in our journey," she said.

She encourages those struggling with a loss to lean on their support system.

"Lean on your support system, whether its a support group or whether it's your church community, whether it's just your friends. To remember self-care, take care of yourself, to breathe... Even if its that you need a cup of coffee and a friend says what can I do? Take them up for a cup of coffee," she said.

She said it is also important for people to remember that they are never alone.

"If you just need a hug or a cry, don't be afraid to ask for help and if help is asked, don't be afraid to take that," she said.

This is the fourth year the committee has hosted a suicide loss event locally.

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts you can call 1-800-273-8255 and press one.

