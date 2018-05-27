Suspect arrested after swastikas found on tombstones in Illinois cemetery

A manager at a southwestern Illinois cemetery says most of the gravestones spray-painted with swastikas have been cleaned and will be in good condition as families visit on Memorial Day.

Sunset Hill Cemetery family services manager Jeanne Brunette said Sunday that cleaners had scrubbed the paint off most of the more than 150 markers vandalized. The damage was discovered Saturday morning.

The Glen Carbon cemetery is nondenominational, and Brunette says there didn't appear to be a pattern to which gravestones were defaced.

Police in nearby Edwardsville announced Saturday that a 34-year-old man was apprehended as the suspected vandal. They didn't provide details.

Brunette says she's been moved by the support from the surrounding community. She says several dozen volunteers showed up to help cemetery staff clean the gravestones.