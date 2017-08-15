Suspect arrested in Amboy, Illinois stabbing

The Lee County Sheriff's Office responded to a call just after 11:00 am on Saturday to report of a stabbing on Bailey Avenue in Amboy, Illinois.

The victim, 26-year-old Stephen Gascoigne of Amboy was stabbed in the abdomen. He was transported to a Dixon hospital before being airlifted to St. Anthony's Hospital in Rockford, Illinois.

The Sheriff identified 21-year-old Daniel Deger as the suspect. Officers issued a warrant for his arrest. He turned himself into the Lee County Sheriff's Office on Monday. He faces charges of Aggravated Battery.