Suspect arrested in armed robbery/assault at LeClaire convenience store

A man has been taken into custody in connection with a recent armed robbery and assault at a convenience store in LeClaire.

On September 6th, the clerk at the QC Mart called police to report a robbery in progress. When police arrived, the suspect had fled, but she identified him as her boyfriend, Jae Eads.

The cashier told police say he had a knife and tried to get her to open the cash register. She refused and activated a panic alarm. Before the suspect fled, she said he assaulted her and stole merchandise.

The suspect was arrested in Davenport on Friday, Sept. 7, 2018. Police say some of the stolen merchandise has been recovered.

Eads is charged with first-degree robbery, domestic assault and unlawful possession of prescription drugs.

Police say Eads also had an active federal warrant for his arrest through the U.S. Marshall's Service.

