Suspect breaks into East Moline business, takes over $4,000 in lottery tickets

On Monday, April 23, East Moline police responded to a burglary alarm at S & K Mini Mart. The business is located in the 4400 block of Kennedy Drive.

Police say the window on the southeast side had been broken out and surveillance video showed the suspect prying on the back door with a crowbar.

The suspect was able to get into the business and took cigars and over $4,000 worth of scratch-off lottery tickets.

Police say the image quality is low, however, it does appear the suspect is wearing a black hat, black gloves and a dark colored coat.

If you know someone who is in possession of a lot of scratch-off lottery tickets, or if you know who did this, contact Crime Stoppers by calling 309-762-9500, tap the app P3 Tips or click on "Submit a Tip." You could earn a cash reward.