Suspect dead, two others injured after shooting at Washington Walmart

A bizarre story out of Washington state. Police say a suspect was shot and killed and two other people were hurt during a series of carjackings.

This happened early Sunday night in Tumwater, near Seattle. Investigators are still trying to put pieces of the puzzle together but they believe a suspect carjacked a vehicle and then drove to a shopping center.

"The person who was firing the shots carjacked a car and apparently headed here to Walmart where he brandished a gun," Laura Wohl with the Tumwater Police Department said. "(They) tried to carjack a different car, shot a man whose car he was trying to hijack and then was shot himself by a citizen here."

"I was in the back of the store talking to one of the associates doing some shopping and then we heard two gunshots," Witness Ralph Faulder said. "We weren't sure it was gunshots at first but we determined it was so we exited out of the back emergency door and people just started streaming out."

"I knew it was gunshots right away," witness Susie Paine said. "It was pretty obvious so I told my friend 'I think I heard gunshots' so I walked around the side of the shop and police were starting to show up I don't really know what happened it was kind of scary everybody was kind of panicked "

Police say a victim shot in the parking lot was airlifted to an area hospital. A 16-year-old girl also suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound.