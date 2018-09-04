Robbery suspect disguised as cat with glasses

Deputies in a southern Minnesota county just north of the Iowa line are investigating a bizarre armed robbery case.

It happened around 9:30 Monday night at the Gopher Stop convenience store in Clarks Grove, around 3.5 hours northwest of the Quad Cities.

A press release from the Freeborn County Sheriff says a man entering the store wearing clear plastic on his face threatened to shoot if employees did not give him cash.

Investigators say one employee then told the suspect, “shoot me then, I’m not giving you money.”

When the suspect pulled a gun, the employee warned him deputies were on the way and said, “I’m not giving you s---.”

After the suspect got away on foot, employees described him to investigators as a “scrawny” male around 6 feet tall in his 20s.

Freeborn County Sheriff Kurt Freitag told KAAL-TV the suspect’s clear plastic mask appeared as though he “took a magic marker and it looked like he drew some glasses on there and gave himself like a cat nose.”

Investigators searched the area with a K-9 and drone but as of Tuesday evening the suspect is still at large.