Suspect in disappearance of missing University student in court

A man is in custody after being accused of kidnapping a missing University of Illinois scholar.

On Friday, the FBI arrested Brendt Christensen at his apartment. On Monday he appeared in front of a crowded Urbana courtroom. He is being held on a preliminary charge of kidnapping.

Hundreds of people lined the area near the courthouse and held up signs asking for justice.

According to officials, Christensen, a former University of Illinois graduate student was driving the car Yingying Zhang got in on June 9, 2017. Christensen attended a rally in support of Zhang Thursday night as a crowd walked around campus.

Law enforcement officials say they have not found Zhang's body, but do believe she is no longer alive.